Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce nearly broke the internet this week, when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined the singer on stage, in costume no less, for a cameo during her Eras Tour show in London. Not only did the London show mark No. 87 trading in a cleats and a football for dance shoes and props, but it also marked his brother Jason Kelce finally attending a Swift concert.

While Travis has attended many of Swift's shows, dating back to before they were dating, this was Jason's first experience at the hottest ticket in music right now. The retired Philadelphia Eagles center attended fully embraced the culture of the "Swifties," wearing friendship bracelets to the event.

The two spoke about their time at the concert, with Jason admitting that much to the surprise of himself, it ended up being an emotional experience.

Travis kicked off the concert recap, noting how incredible he finds it to watch Swift play in front of such a massive crowd.

"[We] watched Tay absolutely shred it ... it was so cool," the Chiefs tight end said. "Playing in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium. I remember 2015 playing in front of 80,000 in Wembley Stadium and then seeing Tay up there going crazy. They get a lot louder for Taylor than they do for American football."

Jason echoed his younger brother's thoughts, adding, "It was amazing."

"It was insanely impressive. Obviously Taylor's an amazing singer, songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be perfect at that level for [that many hours]."

Clearly Travis is well versed in the details of the show, as he chimed in that it is a 45 song set, which he called, "Insane."

Despite playing in a combined 352 games and the difficultly it takes to have longevity in the NFL, the brothers admitted they would not have the stamina to put on the show Swift does.

"If I did what she did for one song I would have to change my clothes … man I'm tired of drinking these beers and Taylor's still singing!" Jason said laughing. "[I] can't feel my hand anymore because all these friendship bracelets are cutting off my circulation."

Travis, who before his debut role on stage was known for singing along and dancing in the VIP tent, said even when he is just enjoying the concert from the sidelines he feels like he needs a break.

A tradition at the show is Swift handing the black "22 hat" to someone in the crowd after performing her hit song with the same name. The interaction between the Grammy winner and a young fan got Jason to well up.

"It was an awesome experience obviously the Swifties make it very memorable, they know all the songs. The run of show even, like the 22 hat, dude I've never cried at a f---ing concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl's entire — I'm about to tear up right now — it was f----ing so special," the Super Bowl champion said.

Jason gave credit to the Swifties for making it "very memorable," for him and his wife Kylie Kelce.

"I'm glad you guys enjoyed it we had a whole bunch of the friends and fam in town and it's just cool to come over to London and support her and have a few beers while she absolutely killed it on stage," Travis said.