Despite his second gruesome left elbow dislocation in 11 months, Jayden Daniels will not undergo surgery, and no IR stint has been discussed, Commanders GM Adam Peters said Friday on his weekly appearance on The Sports Junkies radio show. ESPN later reported Daniels will not go on IR and is considered week-to-week.

Daniels visited multiple specialists and underwent further imaging after suffering the injury when trying to brace an awkward fall on Sunday against the Cowboys. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year took an under-center snap and got stepped on by left guard Chris Paul. He was eventually carted off with a towel over his head.

Daniels will miss Sunday's game against the Seahawks as the 0-2 Commanders look to get their season on track with Marcus Mariota under center, but Peters stating that an IR stint hasn't been discussed is an encouraging update.

When Daniels dislocated his elbow for the first time last year, he missed four weeks (three games plus a bye). When he returned, however, he re-aggravated the injury after falling hard on his left elbow while chasing down Andrew Van Ginkel following an interception. Daniels, who was wearing an elbow brace, didn't suffer any additional damage to the elbow, but he did not play again for the rest of the year; the Commanders were out of the playoff race. Daniels was not wearing an elbow brace.

Washington will face another uphill battle to avoid falling further out of the playoff race this year. The Commanders are 0-2 with both losses coming against NFC East foes. The next stretch of the schedule, for which they will be without Daniels for at least a bit, is as follows:

Week 3: Seahawks

Week 4: Colts (in London)

Week 5: Giants

Week 6: at 49ers ("Monday Night Football")

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Eagles

Week 9: Rams