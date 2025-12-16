One year after leading the Washington Commanders to their first NFC Championship Game in over 30 years, Jayden Daniels' second season in the NFL is ending very differently than his first. Monday, Washington coach Dan Quinn said the team has shut down Daniels for the season due to the dislocated elbow injury Daniels re-aggravated in Week 14.

Daniels initially suffered the injury in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks but was cleared to return by Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings. At the time Quinn had maintained Daniels getting reps was important, even with the team out of the playoff race. However, Daniels landed hard on the elbow, exited and did not return. His last throw of the season, as it turns out, was an interception.

"Super tough, man," Daniels said Tuesday of the team's decision to hold him out. "I don't want to miss games at all. It's been frustrating being associated with missing games. I want to be out there helping my teammates as much as possible, so it's just been a frustrating year at this point, but you learn from it and you move forward."

Daniels played in just seven games this season, and he only finished four. He sprained his knee late in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers but was able to finish the contest. He then strained his hamstring against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 and did not return. Then came the elbow injury and re-aggravation in his next two appearances.

"Frustrated, disappointed, a lot more emotion, but probably a lot of adversity that I've dealt with on the field for the most part," Daniels said about his experience this season. "And just trying to learn and keep moving forward."

Daniels did not go on IR, meaning he can (and will) still practice with Washington. He mentioned "being the best teammate" for backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, trying to improve and "see the game from a different lens" as areas he can focus on over the next few weeks.

Daniels started all 20 of Washington's games last year (including playoffs), so his inability to remain healthy this season added a layer to his frustration.

"The one game I missed for my hamstring, and my knee, obviously my elbow isn't something that you can really necessarily prepare for," Daniels said. "So, it's most definitely frustrating and at that time, very I would say traumatic, stuff like that. You never know what you do, you see different things. So, I just gotta just move forward and get ready for next year."

One year after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Daniels finishes his second season with 1,262 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions through the air. He also ran for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

The Commanders were mired in an eight-game losing streak before a 29-21 road win over the New York Giants last Sunday. Next is a home game against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.