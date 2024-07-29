The Miami Dolphins are looking to build on what the offense accomplished in 2023. Last season, Miami averaged an NFL-high 401.3 yards of total offense per game, and scored 29.2 points per game, which ranked second. However, the Dolphins struggled to beat playoff teams, and were quickly ousted from the postseason by the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

This offseason, the Dolphins added another speedy running back in Jaylen Wright, and a tight end that fits Mike McDaniel's system in Jonnu Smith. Miami also added another big-name veteran pass-catcher in Odell Beckham Jr. to pair with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Last year for the Baltimore Ravens, Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played. While OBJ is no longer regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, he's still a threat on offense that can take advantage of your secondary if you allow him to. That's what Waddle envisions his role will be in 2024.

"Just another weapon, man. He's dangerous," Waddle told Evan Washburn of CBS Sports this week. "OBJ gonna definitely make defenses be aware of him when he's out there. Me, him and Reek when we're out there together that's the one that they gotta keep eyes on because if you don't, he gonna make you pay."

Waddle also said that the backup quarterbacks got some work in when Tua Tagovailoa missed a few practices awaiting his massive extension. While Tagovailoa started all 17 games in 2023, some still have concerns about his health. Thankfully, the Dolphins' two backups in Mike White and Skylar Thompson have now been in this system for multiple seasons.

"Them guys have been here, you know, the last two years and played great football over their course here," said Waddle. "So it's guys that we trust, to go out there when Tua is not available and go out there and make plays and get the ball to the playmakers."