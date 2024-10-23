Aaron Rodgers missed virtually the New York Jets' entire 2023 season after he injured his Achilles in Week 1. While Rodgers hasn't missed a game yet this season, the veteran quarterback is dealing with several injuries entering Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Rodgers entered this past Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with lingering knee and ankle injuries. During that game, Rodgers' hamstring "flared up," according to Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who added that the new injury may have impacted Rodgers' mobility during New York's 37-15 loss.

As noted above, Rodgers has been dealing with nagging injuries for weeks. For nearly three weeks, he's been playing with a low ankle sprain that was sustained after he took a nasty hit during New York's loss to the Vikings in London. A week earlier, Rodgers acknowledged that his knee was "a little swollen" following New York's Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Despite the injuries, Rodgers will continue to forge ahead as he looks to help the Jets turn their season around. After a 2-1 start, New York has lost four straight games and are in jeopardy of falling out of the AFC playoff picture before Halloween. Fortunately for them, Sunday's opponent is a 1-6 Patriots team that was recently called "soft" by their own coach.

Given his injury situation, it's safe to say that the Jets will alter their offensive game plan. One would think that the Jets offense will center more around running back Breece Hall, who had 141 all-purpose yards in Sunday night's loss to Pittsburgh.

The Jets need to do a better job protecting Rodgers, though, if he is going to continue to stay on the field. Rodgers is on pace to be sacked over 41 times this year, which would represent his highest sack total since 2018.