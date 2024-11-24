The New York Jets were hoping having a healthy Aaron Rodgers would mean a successful season, maybe even a playoff bid, but this season has been the opposite. The Jets are currently 3-8 and one problem could be that Rodgers isn't actually healthy.

According to NFL Media, Rodgers is dealing with hamstring, knee and ankle injuries that could be impacting his performance. He is reportedly "resisting" getting scans done, as to avoid discovering the severity of the aforementioned injuries. Rodgers is adamant about remaining on the field and knowing just how serious his injuries are could force him to the sidelines.

The future Hall of Famer has landed on the injury report multiple times with these injuries, but has started all 11 games so far.

The 40-year-old is coming off an Achilles injury that took place just four snaps into the Jets' first offensive drive of the 2023 season. He hasn't appeared to be 100 percent this year, struggling in the pocket and showing physical restrictions.

After the Jets Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, Rodgers admitted that his knee was "a little swollen." That hamstring injury is reportedly significant, despite the QB saying he was OK to play. When approached about the injury, Rodgers would assure those in the building he could take the field, saying, "I'm playing."

The next week he suffered a low ankle sprain against the Minnesota Vikings and played on that injury for multiple weeks. In their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Rodgers' hamstring "flared up."

Rodgers' injury history this season is lengthy and could be worse than the media, or the quarterback himself, even knows. The Jets have a bye this week, with the chance to return in Week 13 with a healthier roster, including a healthier Rodgers.

After one of the worst starts to a season in his career, and the Jets reportedly considering moving on from him after this season, New York's last six games will be crucial for No. 8.