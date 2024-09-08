The New York Jets have plenty of hype surrounding them as they are set to begin their 2024 regular season in San Francisco on Monday night. While the key storylines will surround Aaron Rodgers returning from his season-ending Achilles injury and the franchise looking to snap its playoff drought, another situation worth monitoring has popped up in the front office.

General manager Joe Douglas is entering the final year of his contract and has yet to sign an extension, according to NFL Media. It is a rarity for GMs to be entering a lame-duck season, but the report notes that all sides are comfortable with this position.

Douglas was hired by the Jets in 2019 after he served as the vice president of player personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles. While New York has yet to reach the playoffs under Douglas' watch, he has helped bring the organization to relevancy and inject them with top-tier talent via multiple avenues.

Douglas was able to execute the trade that landed Aaron Rodgers in 2023 and was also responsible for the drafting of wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner, who won Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2022. Running back Breece Hall, pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker are among some of Douglas' other key draft finds.

However, it hasn't been entirely rosy for Douglas. He did select Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, which proved to be a bust. More recently, he traded for former Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick this offseason and he has yet to show up amid a contract dispute that extends back to his time in Philadelphia.

Of course, if the Jets accomplish what they are capable of in 2024, odds are this situation with Douglas gets sorted out rather easily. Still, it remains in fascinating situation to keep an eye on throughout the year.