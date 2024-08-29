The New York Jets are still waiting for their top edge rusher to show up and join the team. New York acquired Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles back in March, but other than holding a press conference, he has yet to participate in any of the team's offseason program.

Reddick is holding out for a new contract as he heads into the final season of the three-year, $45 million deal he signed with Philly in 2022. He's set to draw a $14.25 million base salary this season, but wants an extension and more guaranteed money.

The Jets knew that Reddick wanted a new deal when they traded for him, as it was the main reason the Eagles were willing to send him away. And yet, they chose to make the trade even without coming to an agreement on an extension. Jets general manager Joe Douglas was asked on Thursday why that was the case.

"I think, I mean, in simple terms, we did talk about an extension," Douglas said, via ESPN. "Once one wasn't agreed upon, we had the conversation and we felt good about making the trade. So, obviously, (he) came here (for his press conference), reported, had a great day here. Again, we are just waiting his arrival."

Douglas also said that he wouldn't do anything differently when it comes to making the deal, and that the Jets' stance remains that Reddick needs to show up to the facility before the team will restart extension talks.

The Jets definitely need Reddick's edge rushing presence. Between Jermaine Johnson II, Will McDonald IV and Micheal Clemons, they have a solid corps of complementary pass rushers on the outside; but none of them is as good as Reddick. They do still have Quinnen Williams, Javon Kinlaw, Solomon Thomas and undrafted free agent Leonard Taylor III on the interior, but Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich's defense could use more juice on the edge. They will therefore be waiting with bated breath for Reddick to join the team for the season.