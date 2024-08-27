The New York Jets are poised to take a sizable leap in 2024 thanks to the return of a healthy Aaron Rodgers. While the quarterback's recovery from a torn Achilles has taken center stage throughout the offseason, they are seeing an encouraging step in another offensive weapon as he walks down the road of recovery. On Tuesday, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that wide receiver Mike Williams will begin participating in team drills.

This marks the first time that Williams, who is returning from a torn ACL, has worked in team drills this summer.

"He should be getting a few reps today," said Saleh. "We'll start working him back in the team today."

Williams tore his ACL in Week 3 of last season while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. That put him on the shelf for the remainder of the year, and he was later cut by L.A. in March. Not long after his release from the Chargers, the 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

With New York, Williams is rivaling to be the No. 2 option opposite of Garrett Wilson. When healthy, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has been a strong deep threat, posting two 1,000-yard receiving campaigns. In 13 games played in 2022, Williams averaged 14.2 yards per reception after catching 63 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jets are still rolling through final roster cuts as they trim down to 53 players, but third-round rookie Malachi Corley and veteran Allen Lazard could be other wide receivers who round out the depth chart alongside Williams and Wilson.