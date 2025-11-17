The New York Jets made a quarterback change, sitting at 2-8 on the season. First-year coach Aaron Glenn benched Justin Fields and will move forward with Tyrod Taylor as his starting quarterback, Jonathan Jones and Matt Zentiz report.

Taylor, 36, is slated to make his second start of this season Sunday on against Ravens team riding a four-game winning streak. He played well in his first start this season, going 26 of 36 for 197 yards with two touchdowns and one interception during New York's Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers.

A 15-year veteran and former Pro Bowler, Taylor brings considerable experience to the Jets' huddle. He has played in 97 regular season games that includes 59 career starts.

While Taylor gets another opportunity to start, Fields heads to the bench roughly seven months after he signed a two-year deal with the Jets.

A former first-round pick, Fields completed 62.7% of his passes this season with seven touchdowns and just one interception. The Jets went just 2-7 with Fields under center. Fields also comes off two of his worst games of the season; he went just 6 of 11 passing during the team's Week 10 win over the Browns and completed fewer than 60% of his throws during last week's loss to New England.