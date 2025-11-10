Joe Burrow returned to practice in a limited capacity on Monday, less than two months after the Bengals placed their Pro Bowl quarterback on injured reserve with turf toe. The Bengals opened Burrow's 21-day window to be activated off of injured reserve. During this period, Burrow can practice without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster.

Burrow, who specifically suffered a Grade 3 turf toe during Cincinnati's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, underwent surgery on September 19. The expectation has been that he could return by mid-December.

"I'm excited to get him out here," said Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who added that Burrow would start his reclamation process to practice by throwing routes "on air" to Cincinnati's pass-catchers.

Cincinnati has gone just 1-6 since Burrow's injury. Despite averaging nearly 38 points per game over the past three games, the Bengals went 1-2 over that span as defense remains an Achilles heel. Cincinnati's defense allowed an average of 39 points per game over that span that included 47 points during the Bengals' Week 9 loss to the Bears.

While the Bengals' defense continues to search for answers, their offense enjoys the steadiness of 40-year quarterback Joe Flacco, whom Cincinnati acquired via a trade with the Browns after Jake Browning floundered. In four starts with the Bengals, Flacco completed 64.7% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and just two picks.

The top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021, his first full season as the team's starting quarterback. He led Cincinnati to within a game of the Super Bowl the following season while gardening serious MVP consideration.

Last year, Burrow won NFL Comeback Player of the Year for a second time after leading the NFL with 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 58.3 YDs 189 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 5.25 View Profile

While Burrow is clearly progressing from a health standpoint, his team will once again rely on Flacco this week against the Steelers, a team against which Flacco has significant success throughout his 18-year-career.

Cincinnati may be without Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson for Sunday, though. Taylor characterized Hendrickson as doubtful for Sunday's game as he continues to deal with a hip injury that was aggravated during Cincinnati's Week 8 loss to the Jets.