Joe Burrow has reached another milestone in what has been a banner 2024 season for the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback. During the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Broncos, Burrow reached 40 touchdown passes for the season while joining an exclusive fraternity of players that have reached that total.

Burrow's 40th touchdown pass was a short completion to Tee Higgins that gave the Bengals a 7-3 lead late in the first half.

Burrow is the 11th and newest member of the 40 Touchdown Club. This marks the 20th time that a quarterback has thrown at least 40 touchdown passes in a season.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have thrown for at least 40 touchdowns a record three times. Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford have done so twice. Kurt Warner, Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson are also members of the 40 TD Club.

NFL's 40 TD pass seasons

Player TD passes Year Peyton Manning 55 2013 Tom Brady 50 2007 Patrick Mahomes 50 2018 Peyton Manning 49 2004 Dan Marino 48 1984 Aaron Rodgers 48 2020 Drew Brees 46 2011 Aaron Rodgers 45 2011 Dan Marino 44 1986 Tom Brady 44 2021 Drew Brees 43 2012 Patrick Mahomes 41 2022 Matthew Stafford 41 2011 Matthew Stafford 41 2021 Kurt Warner 41 1999 Tom Brady 40 2020 Andrew Luck 40 2014 Aaron Rodgers 40 2016 Russell Wilson 40 2020 Joe Burrow 40 2024

Burrow, 28, is enjoying the best year of his career, which is saying something given that he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021 and followed that year up with an MVP-caliber season in 2022. Burrow missed the final seven games of the 2023 season after sustaining a wrist injury that required surgery.

Despite the injury, Burrow has not only returned to his pre-surgery form, he is playing at a level that is once again worthy of MVP consideration.