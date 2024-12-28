Joe Burrow has reached another milestone in what has been a banner 2024 season for the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback. During the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Broncos, Burrow reached 40 touchdown passes for the season while joining an exclusive fraternity of players that have reached that total.
Burrow's 40th touchdown pass was a short completion to Tee Higgins that gave the Bengals a 7-3 lead late in the first half.
Burrow is the 11th and newest member of the 40 Touchdown Club. This marks the 20th time that a quarterback has thrown at least 40 touchdown passes in a season.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have thrown for at least 40 touchdowns a record three times. Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford have done so twice. Kurt Warner, Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson are also members of the 40 TD Club.
NFL's 40 TD pass seasons
|Player
|TD passes
|Year
55
|2013
50
|2007
50
|2018
Peyton Manning
49
|2004
Dan Marino
48
|1984
48
|2020
Drew Brees
46
|2011
Aaron Rodgers
45
|2011
Dan Marino
44
|1986
Tom Brady
44
|2021
Drew Brees
43
|2012
Patrick Mahomes
41
|2022
41
|2011
Matthew Stafford
41
|2021
Kurt Warner
41
|1999
Tom Brady
40
|2020
Andrew Luck
40
|2014
Aaron Rodgers
40
|2016
40
|2020
|Joe Burrow
|40
|2024
Burrow, 28, is enjoying the best year of his career, which is saying something given that he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021 and followed that year up with an MVP-caliber season in 2022. Burrow missed the final seven games of the 2023 season after sustaining a wrist injury that required surgery.
Despite the injury, Burrow has not only returned to his pre-surgery form, he is playing at a level that is once again worthy of MVP consideration.