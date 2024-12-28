gettyimages-2191130900-1-1.jpg
Joe Burrow has reached another milestone in what has been a banner 2024 season for the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback. During the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Broncos, Burrow reached 40 touchdown passes for the season while joining an exclusive fraternity of players that have reached that total. 

Burrow's 40th touchdown pass was a short completion to Tee Higgins that gave the Bengals a 7-3 lead late in the first half. 

Burrow is the 11th and newest member of the 40 Touchdown Club. This marks the 20th time that a quarterback has thrown at least 40 touchdown passes in a season. 

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have thrown for at least 40 touchdowns a record three times. Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford have done so twice. Kurt Warner, Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson are also members of the 40 TD Club. 

NFL's 40 TD pass seasons

PlayerTD passesYear

Peyton Manning

55

2013

Tom Brady 

50

2007

Patrick Mahomes 

50

2018

Peyton Manning

49

2004

Dan Marino

48

1984

Aaron Rodgers

48

2020

Drew Brees

46

2011

Aaron Rodgers

45

2011

Dan Marino

44

1986

Tom Brady

44

2021

Drew Brees

43

2012

Patrick Mahomes

41

2022

Matthew Stafford

41

2011

Matthew Stafford

41

2021

Kurt Warner

41

1999

Tom Brady 

40

2020

Andrew Luck 

40

2014

Aaron Rodgers

40

2016

Russell Wilson 

40

2020
Joe Burrow 40 2024

Burrow, 28, is enjoying the best year of his career, which is saying something given that he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021 and followed that year up with an MVP-caliber season in 2022. Burrow missed the final seven games of the 2023 season after sustaining a wrist injury that required surgery. 

Despite the injury, Burrow has not only returned to his pre-surgery form, he is playing at a level that is once again worthy of MVP consideration. 