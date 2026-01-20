Several days passed between the time John Harbaugh reportedly accepted the New York Giants job and when the team officially announced his hiring. According to multiple reports, that delay was due to Harbaugh's push for changes to the team's reporting structure, which he downplayed at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

In an interview with The Athletic after his hiring, Harbaugh noted that he will report directly to ownership and not general manager Joe Schoen. That swerve around Schoen is a divergence from how the Giants have done things recently, but Harbaugh insisted the change was "not really that important."

Harbaugh said he was simply more comfortable with that reporting structure while noting that he and Schoen will have to work in tandem no matter what.

"I think it's kind of overblown a little bit in terms of how it works. The main thing is that it works and that we work together," Harbaugh said. "That's what matters. That's kind of what I was used to. It felt like a good way to start off. Mr. Mara was happy about that. It seemed like it made sense, but I don't think it really matters. We're all gonna work together, and I promise we all report to the boss, and the boss is ownership."

Throughout his time at the podium, Harbaugh made sure to praise Schoen on numerous occasions, stating that he was "very impressed" with the general manager's football knowledge.

"The conversations themselves are what led me to believe there would be great collaboration," Harbaugh said. "I get to know Joe, and we start talking ball, and you see he's a football man. This guy lives and breathes football. His knowledge is deep. He knows the coaches in the league. He knows the players in the league. He probably knows all the scouts in the league, too. He was impressive to me. It was a joy to talk football and really dig into some of the plans of what we could build going forward."

Once Harbaugh wrapped up at the podium, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara also spoke about the new reporting structure and rejected the notion that Harbaugh will have "final say" on all roster decisions. Instead, Mara described Harbaugh as "the most important cog in the wheel."

"I know that's a big deal around here -- final say," Mara said. "He doesn't have final say, It's collaborative. He'll be the first to admit that. If he had final say with everything in that building, he wouldn't be able to do his job."

Mara did concede that Harbaugh may have been the only candidate who carried enough sway for the Giants to change the way they've done business.

"Life has plenty of changes," Mara said. "We've tried it both ways, and we're just comfortable doing this with him. I think with anybody else, maybe it might not have happened that way. Everyone was in agreement, so we're good."

Schoen himself addressed the change, reiterating that he's "not worried" about Harbaugh reporting directly to ownership. As someone who's been working in front offices for more than two decades, Schoen said the coach and general manager have always collaborated, regardless of the structure.

"Everywhere I've been -- I've been in the league for 26 years -- the head coach and general manager work together," Schoen said, via NFL Media. "That's the only way it's going to work. Get on the same page and go through the process. Again, we've done it everywhere I've been. I'm not worried about it. That's just something on a piece of paper. Doesn't matter. We need to work together, and we're gonna come to a final conclusion. It's always gonna be about what's best for the New York Giants. I have no problem with that. I'm looking forward to working with him."

Despite all the chatter about the new reporting structure in the days leading up to Harbaugh's signing, it seems like everyone involved is more than happy to downplay it now. Then again, perhaps change should be a welcome sight for the Giants and their fans.

Since 2012, the Giants have gone 83-145-1. In that time, they've gone through five full-time coaches while winning just one playoff game. It's past time for New York to try something different, and it will do that with Harbaugh at the helm.