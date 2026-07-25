Jordan Devey dies at 38: Family says former NFL guard died by suicide

Jordan Devey, a former NFL guard and Super Bowl champion, has died at the age of 38. A GoFundMe established after his death to help support Devey's family says he died by suicide.

"Tragically, Jordan took his own life, leaving his family to navigate an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time," the GoFundMe page reads.

Speaking with Fox 13 in Salt Lake City, Devey's mother, Leslie, said the family believes he "possibly suffered from CTE." However, the family said it will not be able to test for the neurodegenerative disease due to the nature of his death.

Following his death, Devey's wife, Lindsay, posted a photo of the offensive lineman in his hospital bed on what would've been their 15th wedding anniversary.

"We have filled the walls of our homes and hearts with countless memories, joys, struggles, and triumphs," Lindsay's Instagram post reads. "We brought 4 beautiful children into this world that have your eyes, freckles, and compassion. You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you. And as you said in your last words to me, 'we'll talk soon.'"

Devey began his NFL career by signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis. After spending the offseason with Baltimore, he joined the New England Patriots' practice squad in early September. In 2014, he saw his first regular-season action, playing in seven games with four starts as New England went on to win Super Bowl XLIX.

The Patriots traded Devey to the San Francisco 49ers in the summer of 2015, where he saw the most playing time of his career. He appeared in 15 games with nine starts at guard. The Utah native then spent three seasons (2016-18) with the Kansas City Chiefs before finishing his career with the Las Vegas Raiders (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2020). In all, he appeared in 44 regular-season games with 21 starts.