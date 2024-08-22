Justin Fields is hoping to get one more shot with the Steelers' first-team offense during Saturday's preseason finale against the Lions. But if that doesn't happen, Fields appears to be content with what he's been able to put on display over the past month.

Over that span, Fields has often shown the flashes of potential that made him the Bears' first-round pick three years ago. He's played well enough to suggest that there is an actual position battle between himself and Russell Wilson, one that Wilson is still leading with the regular season just around the corner.

"I think I've shown what I can do," Fields said on Thursday, via the Post-Gazette. "I think the time I did have with the '1s, practicing in training camp, I think that went well. I think we grew a lot each and every day. But at the end of the day, it's not up to me. I'm just gonna come in here each and every day the same person, being a leader for this team, work my butt off, and everything else will be handled."

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 61.4 YDs 2562 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

Fields made several dazzling plays during training camp. But his success in practice hasn't entirely transferred over to the preseason. The same can be said of the rest of the Steelers offense, which is why coach Mike Tomlin is trotting out his starting offense once again on Saturday.

Wilson will start Saturday's game with the rest of Pittsburgh's first-team offense. Fields will play, too, but it's unknown whether or not he will play primarily with the second team. Regardless of who he is on the field with, Fields can strengthen his position on the depth chart by getting Pittsburgh's offense in the end zone, a place it has visited just twice so far during the preseason.

"I want to see him show some of the things that we've seen out here in the practice setting," Tomlin said on Thursday when asked what he's looking to see out of Fields on Saturday. "Much like I talk about the offensive unit. We've had some really good days and shown a really high floor with the potential of splash plays. So, I want to see it in the stadium."