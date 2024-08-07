Despite three years as the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback, Friday night is undoubtedly one of the biggest football games in Justin Fields' NFL career up to this point.

Fields will start Friday night's preseason opener against the Houston Texans in a game that Mike Tomlin is putting significant weight on when it comes to his position battle between Fields and Russell Wilson, who is still working his way back from a calf injury sustained less than three weeks ago. The injury has opened the door for Fields to show what he can do running Pittsburgh's first-team offense.

"It very much is a competition," Tomlin said on Wednesday while adding that he expects the starting offense to get "a couple series" on Friday night. "What happens in-stadium is weighed heavier in a practice setting because it's more game-like."

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 61.4 YDs 2562 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

Tomlin is right. While Fields has looked good in practice, practices are far different than games. During camp, Fields hasn't had to worry about getting hit in the pocket, although he did take a pretty good lick from Elandon Roberts on a read option last week that led to the Steelers' first big scuffle of camp.

Fields will have the luxury of playing with the majority of Pittsburgh's first-team offense, which goes up against Houston's talented starting defense. The only member of the Steelers' starting offense who isn't playing Friday night is guard Isaac Seumalo. Rookie Mason McCormick may be in line to start in his place.