Justin Herbert found peace off the field. Mike McDaniel could bring it to the Chargers offense

A relationship with the right person can bring someone peace. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is experiencing that in two ways this offseason.

He got engaged to singer Madison Beer within the last week, and doing so has changed Herbert's life forever off the football field.

"It's hard to explain. It's been so incredible, and she's changed my life. It's something I never thought was possible. It's so awesome to find your person and be able to spend your life with them," Herbert said to SiriusXM on Saturday. "I'm excited and just can't wait. She's the best. ... It's what I've always dreamed of. Having someone I can share everything with, live with and trust completely. There's no better feeling."

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3727 TD 26 INT 13 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

On the football field, Herbert's partnership with new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who comes to Los Angeles after spending the last four seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, could provide Herbert with what he's always dreamed of on the field: peace.

Herbert and his cannon of a right arm have produced plenty of highlight-reel plays, as the two-time Pro Bowler's 24,820 passing yards through his first six NFL seasons rank second in NFL history through six years, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's 24,885.

However, Herbert has also been the NFL's most-sacked (225 times) and most-hit (615 times) quarterback since being drafted sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Those totals include a Chargers single-season record of 54 sacks taken in 2025, when he was also the league's most-pressured (263 times) and most-hit (129 times) quarterback.

Some of those eye-popping pressure numbers from 2025 can be attributed to Herbert's starting offensive tackles -- two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater (ruptured patellar tendon in training camp, missed entire season) and Pro Bowl right tackle Joe Alt (missed 11 games with an ankle injury) -- being hit about as hard as they could be by the injury bug. Some of the overarching career numbers can also be attributed to the long-developing pass concepts of McDaniel's predecessor, Greg Roman.

Under Roman the last two seasons, the Chargers had the sixth-highest quarterback pressure rate allowed (38.1%) and the fifth-longest average time to throw (3.06 seconds). McDaniel's Dolphins offenses surrendered the NFL's second-lowest quarterback pressure rate (29.5%) while averaging the league's fastest time to throw (2.67 seconds) across his four seasons in charge from 2022-25.

QB pressure and time to throw NFL ranks (Chargers with Greg Roman vs. Dolphins with Mike McDaniel)

Category LAC w/ Roman MIA w/ McDaniel Sacks per game allowed 28th (3.06) T-10th (2.16) QB pressure rate allowed 27th (38.1%) Second-lowest (29.5%) Average time to throw (seconds) Fifth-longest (3.06) Quickest (2.67)

McDaniel honed his offensive philosophy while working under Mike (2011-13 in Washington) and Kyle Shanahan (2006-08 in Houston, 2011-13 in Washington, 2014 in Cleveland, 2015-16 in Atlanta and 2017-21 in San Francisco). He learned their system of using similar under-center looks bolstered by zone-blocking schemes, heavy motion usage and play-action passing to make life easier for their quarterbacks.

In his first two seasons as Miami's head coach and offensive play-caller from 2022-23, McDaniel's Dolphins offenses averaged an NFL-best 6.3 yards per play with healthy seasons from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Despite the drop-off because of injuries to both players over the final two years, Miami still averaged 5.8 yards per play across McDaniel's four seasons, the fifth-most in the league during that span.

Now, McDaniel is asking Herbert to get the offense in and out of the huddle quickly, use motion (McDaniel's offenses averaged an NFL-high 73.6% motion rate from 2022-25) and trust the pass concepts built off their core sets and run-game action to get the football out of his right hand faster than ever.

That's why the Chargers are using training camp as Herbert's crash course in the new scheme and as an opportunity to increase his willingness to take risks. Doing so now could build the trust Herbert needs to let it rip come Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13.

"A lot of things I'm asking him to do take him out of his comfort zone, meaning guys with arm talent like he has, such a strong arm and great field vision, you want to protect the ball and want to confirm something before you throw it," McDaniel said Friday, via the team website.

"I'm challenging him to expedite that process and not confirm and let his feet talk to him and rip the ball. There were a couple times, one in particular on a throw to Ladd [McConkey], where he expressed to me today, 'Yeah, I was a little nervous throwing it that early.' But that's where you grow. In the front stages, I'm not worried about completion percentage. I'm not worried about picks, I'm worried about exposing yourself and challenging yourself."

So far, Herbert appears to be on board as he adjusts to a brand-new post-snap tempo.

"It's good. ... There were a few reps today where you're playing in timing, and they're getting the ball where they have the opportunity to turn upfield and make something happen," Herbert said on the first day of training camp. "You always want to avoid throwing late over the middle and throwing them into a defender. Any time I can get Q [Quentin Johnston] or Brenen [Brenen Thompson], any of those guys, opportunities to turn upfield, which I thought we did a couple times today. It was good to see, just playing fast and getting the ball out as quickly as I can."

Another upgrade for Herbert is a new offensive line. Los Angeles' 2026 offensive front features healthy versions of Slater and Alt, 2026 second-round pick Jake Slaughter slotting in at left guard, Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz arriving from Washington in free agency and former New England Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange filling the right guard spot.

Chargers offensive line (past two seasons)

Position 2025 (most common) 2026 (projected) Left tackle Austin Deculus Rashawn Slater Left guard Zion Johnson Jake Slaughter Center Bradley Bozeman Tyler Biadasz Right guard Mekhi Becton Cole Strange Right tackle Trey Pipkins III Joe Alt

Once Herbert and company find comfort in McDaniel's system, the quarterback could find a similar peace on the field to the one he's found off it. That type of peace could propel the Chargers to newfound postseason success just in time for a season in which Super Bowl LXI will be held on their home turf at SoFi Stadium.

"Listening to any advice he's got for me," Herbert said of McDaniel. "He's got a great feel for the position and the offense. He's been such an honor to work with."