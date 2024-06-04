J.J. to J.J. might be something we hear often this NFL season. The Minnesota Vikings just made wide receiver Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history and this season he will be catching passes from a different quarterback than he has for most of his career.

Minnesota drafted J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, replacing Kirk Cousins, who they lost to the Atlanta this offseason. McCarthy has not been given the starting job yet, but the team is looking for him to be the future of their franchise, so even if he is not named QB1 immediately, things are tracking in that direction.

As the rookie gets acclimated to the NFL, he has another J.J. to help him out. Jefferson has four years of NFL experience and has played with a veteran quarterback, which will come in handy as the team navigates an offense potentially run by a rookie.

The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year had plans to be a mentor to McCarthy since the moment the Vikings added him to the squad and had some advice for the newcomer after the draft. This mentor role is something that Jefferson says "comes with being a leader of the team."

"I talked to J.J. as soon as he got drafted. I told him confidence is key, just coming into this league with confidence and being able to have that leadership just right off the bat being a rookie," Jefferson said (via NBC Sports). "There's going to be people to come and help. Of course, I'm going to be that main person to be in his ear and try to teach him and try to prepare him for what we're about to go through."

Jefferson also had some warnings for McCarthy, telling him "this league is tough."

"It's not an easy job to come out here and perform at the highest ability, especially as a rookie," Jefferson told McCarthy. "But I definitely will be that main person that he can lean on and help throughout the way."

The three-time Pro Bowler already has positive things to say about the first-year QB, saying he loves the "new energy" that the first-round pick has brought to the team.

If things go as Minnesota plans, Jefferson and McCarthy will be a strong duo that will remain a key member of the Vikings' organization for the foreseeable future.