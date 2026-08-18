Colts to sign Keenan Allen: What veteran WR brings, and why fit may be complicated

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in some veteran wide receiver help. The Colts are expected to sign six-time Pro-Bowler Keenan Allen to a one-year deal worth up to $8.3 million, according to multiple reports.

Allen has spent 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Chargers organization, first in San Diego and then in Los Angeles. He spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears before returning to L.A. for 2025. He's racked up 1,055 catches for 12,051 yards and 70 touchdowns during that time. Allen has a connection to the Colts through coach Shane Steichen, who was on the Chargers' staff from 2014 through 2020, serving as an offensive quality control assistant, quarterbacks coach and finally offensive coordinator.

For the Colts, it's clear that they needed wide receiver help. Their depth chart beyond starters Alec Pierce and Josh Downs is somewhat barren: it looked like Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and some combination of Laquon Treadwell, Anthony Gould and seventh-round pick Deion Burks would be the next men up beyond the top two. That's not exactly an inspiring group of players.

Throw in the fact that Pierce has yet to return to training-camp practices as he works his way back from an ankle injury that required surgery and a platelet-rich plasma injection, and the situation seems even more dire. When you also add the fact that Downs has already missed some time during camp, you begin to see why the Colts would be concerned about the strength of the room.

Where Allen fits in the Colts' receiver room

What's less clear is how much Allen can actually help and whether he's the best fit for what the Colts need if Pierce remains on the sidelines.

Allen is now 34 years old, and he's coming off a season where he averaged a career-low 45.7 receiving yards per game. He's also essentially a short-area-only option at this point in his career, which gives him a lot of overlap with Downs, not Pierce.

Downs is the slot man for the Colts, while Pierce is more of a field-stretcher. Both Downs and second-year tight end Tyler Warren work the short and intermediate areas of the field well, but the Colts don't have anyone else who can threaten defenses deep down the field in the same way that Pierce can.

Pierce had the second-most receptions on passes of 15-plus yards last season, according to Tru Media, racking up 28 of them on 52 targets. By contrast, Allen caught just six of his 19 such targets in 2025. Downs caught eight of his 15 and Warren hauled in seven of his 13. The fact that Pierce had more deep targets than the other three players combined exemplifies the role differential between those players and the fact that Allen wouldn't necessarily be a clean replacement for his role.

Of course, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has been adamant that despite his lack of practice participation, Pierce will be ready for the start of the regular season. If that's the case, then Allen can be a sub-package option when the Colts use 11 personnel -- though it remains to be seen which of him or Downs would operate out of the slot.

Downs lined up there on 75.2% of his snaps last season, per Tru Media, while Allen has mostly split his time 50-50 between the slot and the perimeter during his career. The Colts have been talking about varying Downs' usage more this year and getting him involved when the team goes to 12 personnel and doesn't have a slot receiver on the field, but Allen's arrival could complicate that plan.

For Allen, he has a chance to add to what's been a terrific career. He's one of just 18 players with at least 1,000 career receptions, and he's in a position to potentially move way up the list if he stays healthy this year. His 1,055 career catches are only 47 fewer than Marvin Harrison, who at 1,102 sits fifth on the all-time list. (Travis Kelce is also ahead of Allen, though, so he likely wouldn't rise higher than sixth on the list unless Kelce gets injured.)

Rank Player Receptions 1 Jerry Rice 1,549 2 Larry Fitzgerald 1,432

3 Tony Gonzalez 1,325 4 Jason Witten 1,228 5 Marvin Harrison 1,102 6 Cris Carter 1,101 7 Tim Brown 1,094 8 Travis Kelce 1,080 9 Terrell Owens 1,078 10 Anquan Boldin 1,076 11 Reggie Wayne 1,070 12 Andre Johnson 1,062 13 Keenan Allen 1,055

Allen could also enter the top 25 all-time in receiving yards, as he sits 670 yards behind Art Monk for 25th place on that list. And if he catches five touchdown passes, he'd join a group of only 40 players who reached 75 touchdown grabs in their careers.