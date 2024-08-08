Most NFL teams are cautious when it comes to letting starters suit up for the 2024 preseason. Some teams don't have a choice with playing or resting key contributors, however, due to existing injuries. And a select few notable names may not even be ready to take the field when the real games begin in September.

Christian McCaffrey, the star San Francisco 49ers running back, is perhaps the biggest name currently sidelined and unlikely to play in the entire preseason, but his calf injury isn't yet expected to keep him out of regular-season action. Below, however, you can find a roundup of other important players expected to miss the start of the regular season:

Expected return: No timeline

One of the NFL's most efficient runners, Chubb is the centerpiece of the Cleveland Browns offense when healthy, but he's still rehabbing from a gruesome Week 2 knee injury suffered in 2023, spending all of training camp so far on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. With a surgically repaired meniscus, ACL and MCL, he'd be required to miss at least four games if he opens the year on PUP.

Expected return: Targeting first month

A second-round draft pick out of Texas this April, Brooks projects as the future lead back for the Carolina Panthers, but even coach Dave Canales has acknowledged it'd be "great" if the rookie could suit up by Week 3 or 4. Brooks has spent camp on the non-football injury (NFI) list while rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in college, and would miss at least four games if he isn't activated by the start of the season.

Expected return: Targeting first month

The elder statesmen of the Tennessee Titans' remade receiving corps, Hopkins is technically more of a tossup when it comes to Week 1 availability, but a knee injury suffered early this month was expected to keep him sidelined for four to six weeks. Tennessee's Sept. 8 opener falls right between five and six weeks. Newcomer Calvin Ridley would likely headline the Titans' wideout group in his absence.

Expected return: Targeting first month

The second-year wideout suffered a high-ankle sprain at a recent Indianapolis Colts practice, with initial reports indicating the 2023 third-round draft pick is likely to miss four to six weeks, putting his availability for Week 1 in jeopardy. With nearly 800 yards as a rookie, his absence could force newcomer Adonai Mitchell into a bigger role opposite Michael Pittman Jr.

Expected return: No timeline

One of the game's top pass-catching tight ends when healthy, Hockenson went down with a torn ACL and MCL in Week 16 of 2023. While Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell recently suggested the former Detroit Lions standout is "well ahead" of schedule in his rehab, but he downplayed the possibility of Hockenson suiting up to open the year. The veteran has spent all of camp on the PUP list.

Expected return: No timeline

A steady, if unspectacular, regular in the Los Angeles Rams' lineup, Higbee is entering Year 9 looking to match his streak of seasons playing at least 15 games, which could be a challenge considering he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in L.A.'s Jan. 14 playoff loss to the Detroit Lions. The 31-year-old also didn't undergo surgery until Feb. 28. Newcomer Colby Parkinson is slated to open as the team's top tight end.

Expected return: No timeline

Chubb's first full season with the Miami Dolphins was productive (11 sacks, a second career Pro Bowl nod) but also unfortunate, ending with a Week 17 ACL tear. The ex-Denver Broncos star has overcome serious injuries before, but he's likely to require additional weeks, if not months, to return to full speed. Hence his PUP placement to open camp, and Miami's emergency reunion with defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah.

Expected return: No timeline

Chubb's running mate off the edge in Miami, the former first-round draft pick has drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches regarding his rehab from an Achilles tear suffered in Week 12 of 2023. That said, he'll be roughly nine months removed from the injury when the Dolphins kick off their new season; typically players require nine to 12 months for a full recovery. He's spent all of camp to date on the PUP list.

Expected return: No timeline

A physical tone-setter at the heart of the San Francisco 49ers' title-contending defense, Greenlaw infamously tripped coming off the sidelines during Super Bowl LVIII, learning later he tore his Achilles. Sidelined on the PUP list throughout the offseason, he's all but a lock to miss part of the 2024 campaign. San Francisco is likely to lean on veteran addition De'Vondre Campbell alongside Fred Warner.

Expected return: No timeline

One of the NFL's top young ballhawks when healthy, Hufanga suffered an ACL tear in Week 11 of 2023, leaving the 49ers to rely on an unproven Ji'Ayir Brown and aging Tashaun Gipson during their Super Bowl bid. On PUP during his offseason rehab, the fourth-year USC product is unlikely to retake the field as a full-timer anytime soon, hence the club's addition of ex-Detroit Lions starter Tracy Walker this week.