Kyler Murray will hit NFL free agency for the first time in his career next week when his release from the Arizona Cardinals becomes official. While he outstayed his welcome in Arizona, opportunities figure to be aplenty for theformer No. 1 overall pick as he seeks to rekindle his career. One of those options comes from a different sport altogether.

The Athletics hold Murray's Major League Baseball rights after selecting him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 draft, and general manager David Forst said the franchise remains open to a reunion.

"Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback and I'm sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career," Forst said to MLB.com. "That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we're always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A's if that time ever comes."

Murray was a premier baseball prospect in high school and shined as a two-sport standout at Oklahoma, where he played in the outfield during the football offseason. He peaked as a junior when he batted .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. The A's were so enamored with his upside that they used a first-round pick on him while understanding the very real threat of him pursuing football over baseball.

While Murray came to terms with the A's and stated his intention to report to spring training, he changed his mind after winning the 2018 Heisman Trophy in a fantastic first and only season as Oklahoma's starting quarterback. The Cardinals then made him the first athlete to be taken in the first round of both the NFL and MLB drafts.

Seven years later, Murray has 87 starts under his belt and remains a productive quarterback when healthy. Team success never materialized during his run with the Cardinals, and Murray struggled to maintain momentum after winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and picking up a pair of Pro Bowl selections, but there may still be enough left in the tank for him to string together some standout seasons in a new home.

Why football remains Murray's best path forward

While injuries and a highly scrutinized relationship with the Cardinals upended Murray's trajectory as a franchise quarterback, he could still latch on as a starter elsewhere. Multiple teams would benefit from bringing him aboard as an immediate upgrade over their incumbents, especially since he can be had on the cheap.

Backing away from football at this pivotal point in Murray's career would effectively dash his chances of ever starting in the NFL again. And if he were to pursue a career with the A's, not only would he be stuck in the minor leagues for the foreseeable future, but he may never even reach the majors.

Murray would not only sacrifice football stardom to embark on a baseball career, but such a move would also likely cost him millions of dollars in future earnings. The Cardinals owe him $36.8 million in guaranteed money this year, and if he puts together a strong season as a starter for, say, the New York Jets or Minnesota Vikings in 2026, he could command similar money on his next long-term contract.

The debate between signing as a starting NFL quarterback and a minor league baseball player is hardly a question at all unless Murray has simply had it with football.