Are the Baltimore Ravens heading toward a reset following Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers? The result keeps Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh out of the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The two-time MVP quarterback offered a poignant rebuttal when asked about his future moments after setting his team up for a potential game-winning field goal that was missed.

"We just lost a game — a divisional game — a game to put us in the playoffs," Jackson said. "I'm not even thinking about that right now, to be honest with you. I'm still caught up in what just happened. That's not my focus right now."

After starting the season 1-5, the Ravens put themselves in position to win the AFC North in the finale after taking possession with 55 seconds to play at their own 47-yard line. Jackson completed three passes, including a 24-yard strike to Isaiah Likely to the Steelers' 24 before Baltimore set up for the field goal try.

Tyler Loop's kick sailed wide right.

"Devastated, furious ... I don't know, I'm everywhere with it right now," Jackson said.

Jackson was not interested in answering questions about Harbaugh's future, either. A column in The Baltimore Sun earlier this fall claimed Jackson falls asleep in meetings, stays up late playing video games and is the reason the Ravens practice in afternoons, not mornings. It also called Jackson an "overgrown kid," one whom Harbaugh had grown tired of this season.

Harbaugh later said he didn't "give credence to anonymous-type sources" and said he was transparent with his locker room.

Jackson stopped short of giving his opinion on Harbaugh's next steps.

"You're asking me about next year," Jackson said. "I'm so caught up in what just happened tonight. I can't focus on that right now, I just told you. Like he asked me, 'Are you stunned?' I'm stunned right now, and I'm still trying to process what's going on. I know we lost, but what the ... you know?"

Jackson threw three touchdown passes for a Ravens team that finishes 8-9 overall, including losses in four of their last six games down the stretch. Baltimore was surprisingly in position to win the AFC North due to Cleveland's Week 17 win over the Steelers.

Jackson will be heads into the fourth season of five-year, $260 million contract signed on May 4, 2023. General manager Eric DeCosta said last summer the Ravens and Jackson, who has a no-trade clause, started preliminary talks on an extension. Jackson does not have an agent and negotiates his own deals with the help of his mother, Felicia Jones.