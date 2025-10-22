The Baltimore Ravens are in desperate need of a midseason surge after their disastrous 1-5 start, and they might just get it in the form of Lamar Jackson's return. The star quarterback missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs in Week 4, but the former MVP was back at practice for the first time on Wednesday.

Without Jackson, the Ravens' offense looks predictably inept with Cooper Rush under center. Baltimore scored 13 points combined in losses to the Rams and Texans, and they hope Jackson brings that group back to life and lead a miraculous comeback to postseason contention.

Jackson was off to another spectacular individual start to the season, completing 71.6% of his passes for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception through his first four games. However, that performance wasn't enough to prevent a 1-3 start, as the offense struggled to run the football as we've been accustomed to seeing from the Ravens and the defense has taken a massive step back this season.

John Harbaugh addresses Jackson's status later today as far as what his return to practice means when the Ravens host the Bears.