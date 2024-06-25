The Philadelphia Eagles endured a historic collapse in 2023, losing six of their final seven games, including playoffs, despite starting 10-1 and coming off a Super Bowl shootout with the Kansas City Chiefs. A year later, star lineman Lane Johnson says the team is "eager" to prove it's back on the right track.

"We have a lot of new faces, a lot of turnover," Johnson said Monday on NFL Network. "But (I) felt comfortable with the way we drafted. (We) got some great players. ... Obviously we have to go prove things and are eager to do so. But when you just look at the guys walking around the building, we've got size, we've got speed, and guys willing to work."

"Every year's different," Johnson continued. "I wish I had the answers to why the second half of (last) season went the way it did. It was something that went by so fast ... But (I'm) looking forward, obviously, to this new offense under Kellen Moore."

Moore's addition as the offensive coordinator, after stints in the same role with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, could be the X factor to the Eagles' 2024 campaign. A former candidate for the Eagles' head coaching job, Moore reportedly has primary control over that side of the ball despite current head coach Nick Sirianni boasting an offensive background. Philadelphia also added a former head coach in Vic Fangio on the defensive side, tapping the longtime assistant as its new defensive coordinator.

Johnson, a five-time Pro Bowler at right tackle, is entering his 12th season with the Eagles.