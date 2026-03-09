For the second time in his career, Washington Commanders left tackle Laremy Tunsil will play on a landmark contract. Tunsil reached an agreement to remain with the Commanders on a two-year, $60.2 million deal and will become the first NFL offensive lineman to average $30 million per year, his agent told ESPN.

Tunsil's extension with the Houston Texans in 2023 made him the first $25 million offensive lineman in league history. His latest deal again makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The new deal also breaks a league record for the largest signing bonus for an offensive lineman. Tunsil will receive $32.5 million upon signing -- more than half of the deal's total value.

NFL's highest-paid offensive linemen

Contract data via Over The Cap

The Commanders acquired Tunsil via trade last spring, and he started 14 games in 2025. Tunsil still had another year left on his contract, but Washington got ahead of the curve by securing him beyond next season with the two-year extension. He is now under contract with the Commanders through 2028.

Tunsil is a five-time Pro Bowler and former No. 13 overall pick of the Miami Dolphins. He will remain a cornerstone of the Commanders' franchise.

Commanders pay to protect Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 60.6 YDs 1262 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 6.71 View Profile

The Commanders have a franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels, and the Tunsil extension confirms their commitment to protecting him. Tunsil will continue to block Daniels' blind side in a role that is particularly important after Daniels missed 10 games last season with injuries.

Daniels' second season in Washington was disappointing even when he was healthy, as he went just 2-5 in his seven starts and regressed from an accuracy standpoint. Keeping the most important part of his offensive line intact for the next three years could help him get back on track as one of the NFL's most exciting young quarterbacks.