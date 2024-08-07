Happy midweek, everyone! Today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

Be sure to subscribe right here, to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from more Brandon Aiyuk trade buzz to a rundown of the best standouts of camp:

1. Aiyuk latest: Steelers back in mix, Patriots out?

The Brandon Aiyuk trade sweepstakes remain full-go, with the San Francisco 49ers confirming the wide receiver has permission to speak with other teams about a possible long-term contract. Here's the latest:

2. Christian McCaffrey out for weeks with calf strain

Another uh-oh on the San Francisco front: The 49ers' star running back is expected to miss at least a few weeks of practice with a calf strain suffered in recent days, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year, who repeatedly battled injuries during his time with the Carolina Panthers, is unlikely to take any reps in the 2024 preseason as a result of the ailment.

3. Most unstoppable players of 2024 training camp

Summer success doesn't always translate to fall stardom. We combed through camp reports, however, to identify nine of the most dominant players of recent practices, including these young standouts:

Bears QB Caleb Williams: This year's No. 1 overall pick faces lofty expectations, with Chicago doing everything in its power to accommodate the USC product. And yet Williams has brought veteran-level swagger and an eye-popping passing zip to the practice field, easily shaking off missed throws with tight-window bullets that plenty of quarterbacks could only dream of executing. The future already looks plenty bright in Windy City.

Giants WR Malik Nabers: Also our top rookie standout of camp, the first-round pick has lived up to the hype and then some as a preseason darling. Hardly a single offensive drill has gone by without the slippery LSU product stretching the field and/or producing a highlight-reel grab. He's worked the sidelines. He's worked the red zone. He's drawn effusive praise from those around him. There is no doubt Nabers is poised to be New York's go-to.

Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton: Cowboys fans were right to sweat when longtime left tackle Tyron Smith left via free agency, even though the lynchpin had also been injury-prone. The rookie Guyton has quickly quieted concerns, however, instantly settling in as Dak Prescott's blind-side protector. The 6-foot-8 Oklahoma product easily engulfed star pass rusher Micah Parsons in some of his first work in pads, and he's still learning the position.

4. Russell Wilson atop Steelers' first QB depth chart

No real surprise here, considering the veteran has been in "pole position" of Pittsburgh's competition all offseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin all but cemented Wilson to the first-team job when asked about the "unofficial" pecking order on Wednesday, however, telling reporters: "You guys saw the depth chart ... That is real." Tomlin did leave the door open for Justin Fields to keep gaining ground at the position, pointing to the preseason as an opportunity for the former Chicago Bears quarterback to really prove himself.

5. Preseason stories to watch: Broncos, Falcons QBs

More preseason action is on the way, and Tyler Sullivan has surveyed the NFL to pinpoint several key storylines worth monitoring, including a few ongoing competitions under center:

Can Penix make things awkward for Cousins? [Kirk] Cousins' Week 1 job is not in jeopardy this summer, but the stage is set for fans to clamor for [rookie Michael] Penix Jr. if he puts together a strong preseason and the Falcons under Cousins stumble at any point this year.

[Kirk] Cousins' Week 1 job is not in jeopardy this summer, but the stage is set for fans to clamor for [rookie Michael] Penix Jr. if he puts together a strong preseason and the Falcons under Cousins stumble at any point this year. Will Jayden Daniels secure Week 1 starting job? Daniels is currently battling with veteran Marcus Mariota for the [Commanders'] Week 1 job, but judging by [coach Dan] Quinn's recent comments, a strong showing in the preseason opener could very well shut this camp competition down.

Daniels is currently battling with veteran Marcus Mariota for the [Commanders'] Week 1 job, but judging by [coach Dan] Quinn's recent comments, a strong showing in the preseason opener could very well shut this camp competition down. Who will open the year as Broncos' QB1? It will be interesting to see how Sean Payton divvies up the playing time for all three of Jarrett Stidham, Bo Nix and Zach Wilson, and whether or not Nix, the No. 12 overall pick, has what it takes to unseat the veterans to start in Week 1.

6. Extra points: Saints host All-Pro, preseason slate

