The Detroit Lions destroyed the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, 52-6, but they did lose a leader on the defensive side of the ball. After the win, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that linebacker Alex Anzalone will miss 6 to 8 weeks with a broken forearm, per NFL Media.

Anzalone broke his left forearm while attempting to make a tackle on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. in the second quarter. Prior to leaving the contest, Anzalone recorded five total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Anzalone entered Week 11 as the Lions' second-leading tackler behind fellow linebacker Jack Campbell with 51 takedowns to go along with 1.0 sack, 6.0 tackles for loss and four passes defensed. The 30-year-old is in his fourth season with the Lions after spending his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

There are seven weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, so Anzalone could potentially return for a Lions playoff run. But this Detroit defense will certainly miss him over the next month or so. The Lions are off to their best start through 10 games since 1934, which was their first season in Detroit. The eight straight games the Lions have now won is also their longest win streak since 1934.