The return to padded practices in NFL training camps means real football is just around the corner.

Unfortunately, that also means some of the brutality that comes with the price of playing the game -- injuries -- are back as well. Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky suffered a torn MCL in practice on Tuesday, which will sideline him indefinitely, per ESPN. He could "possibly be back for the playoffs" provided Detroit makes a return trip in 2024.

Tuesday marked only the second padded practice of Lions training camp. Cominsky, who turns 29 years old on Nov. 22, was set to enter his sixth NFL season and third with the Lions. He was a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he was claimed off waivers by Detroit in May of 2022. His 6.0 sacks withe the Lions since the start of the 2022 season are tied for the third-most on the team and trail only Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson (21.0) and James Houston (8.0) in that span.

Cominsky enters 2024 on a one-year, $3 million deal, per OverTheCap.