Jared Goff has led the Detroit Lions to their first 11-game win streak in franchise history. The Lions are off to a 12-1 start, which is also their best start in franchise history.

With one more win, Goff will win his 13th game as a starting quarterback this season -- which will be very significant among the obscurities in NFL history. A 13th win would give Goff two 13+ win seasons as a starting quarterback, each one coming with a different team.

How significant would it be for Goff to reach this milestone with the Lions? Only Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have 13+ win seasons with different teams. Brady has 10 13+ win seasons with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021). Manning has four 13+ win seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and two with the Denver Broncos.

Goff got his first 13+ win season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, and has four games to earn another victory and join Brady and Manning. He would join a group that includes the No. 1 and No. 3 passers in passing yards in NFL history (Brady has 89,214 and Manning has 71,940) and No. 1 and No. 3 in passing touchdowns (Brady has 649 and Manning has 539).

Brady and Manning also have nine Super Bowls and eight NFL MVP awards between them, making Goff joining the list an even more impressive feat. Goff has completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,265 yards with 25 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and a career-high 109.1 passer rating heading into Sunday's showdown against the Buffalo Bills -- the first attempt for the Lions quarterback to earn his 13th win this season.

Joining any list with only Brady and Manning is an impressive feat, especially when it comes to wins.