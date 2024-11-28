After its Week 11 party in Buffalo, "The NFL Today" crew is hitting the road again. This time, the NFL on CBS pregame show will broadcast live from Ford Field in anticipation of the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Join Matt Ryan, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, James Brown, J.J. Watt and CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones in the Motor City, for an epic show that will be broadcasted live on CBS.

The Lions and Bills are arguably the top two teams in their respective conferences, and this could be a Super Bowl LIX preview. Allen and Jared Goff have been two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and both are poised to clinch their divisions. The Bills are looking to make their first Super Bowl since the 1993 season, while the Lions want to build on their remarkable 2023 campaign which ended in the NFC Championship game. There's a reason why they are currently the Super Bowl favorites.

These two squads don't face off that often, the last matchup taking place in Week 12 of the 2022 season. The Bills earned a 28-25 victory in Detroit, as Tyler Bass hit a 45-yard game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Allen threw for two touchdowns and one interception, but also led Buffalo with 78 rushing yards and another touchdown.

Get ready for what should be another entertaining interconference matchup. More details will be released later in the week.

Where to watch 'The NFL Today'



Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field in Detroit, MI

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+