LOOK: Giants teammates react to Odell Beckham's massive extension
Whoever said money doesn't buy happiness hasn't seen video from Giants camp
In case you missed the news that came down on Monday, Odell Beckham Jr. got paaaaaaaaaaaaid.
The New York Giants shelled out a massive contract to their star wide receiver -- an extension worth up to a whopping $95 million over five years, $65 million of which is guaranteed.
The deal is the richest for a wideout in league history and it's one that Beckham earned via his impressive play through his first four seasons with the Giants.
Beckham, 25, has been seeking a big money extension over the past few seasons and it wasn't always a certainty that he was going to get one in New York. The Giants' front office has expressed concern over Beckham's tantrums and off-the-field antics over the past few years, but they clearly came around and were willing to make the investment in his future.
But how do Beckham's teammates feel about his gigantic payday? Sometimes that kind of money brings potential for jealousy in the locker room, so these could be tense times in --
Oh.
Judging from this video, courtesy of Sterling Shepard, posted minutes after news of Beckham's extension hit the newswire, it seems the GIants locker room is coping with the news just fine.
And whoever said money doesn't buy happiness clearly hasn't seen this video of Beckham yet.
Not a bad Monday at the office, I suppose.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patriots sign Mason to $50M extension
Under his new deal, Mason is reportedly guaranteed $23.5 million
-
Watt details Hurricane Harvey relief
Watt's foundation says the money raised is the largest crowd-sourced fundraiser in history
-
Odell Beckham signs massive 5-year deal
The contract standoff is over, and OBJ is now the league's highest-paid WR
-
Breaking down Week 3 NFL preseason
Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough break down all the 2018 NFL Week preseason...
-
NFL DFS: Best Aug. 30 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Lee out for year, players blame new rule
Marqise Lee is out for the year, the Jaguars confirmed, and at least one teammate is blaming...