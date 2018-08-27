LOOK: Giants teammates react to Odell Beckham's massive extension

In case you missed the news that came down on Monday, Odell Beckham Jr. got paaaaaaaaaaaaid.

The New York Giants shelled out a massive contract to their star wide receiver -- an extension worth up to a whopping $95 million over five years, $65 million of which is guaranteed.

The deal is the richest for a wideout in league history and it's one that Beckham earned via his impressive play through his first four seasons with the Giants.

Odell Beckham, Jr. has now played 47 career games.



Over the past 15 years, no wideout has more catches (313), receiving yards (4,424) or receiving TD (38) through that same period of time in his career. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 27, 2018

Beckham, 25, has been seeking a big money extension over the past few seasons and it wasn't always a certainty that he was going to get one in New York. The Giants' front office has expressed concern over Beckham's tantrums and off-the-field antics over the past few years, but they clearly came around and were willing to make the investment in his future.

But how do Beckham's teammates feel about his gigantic payday? Sometimes that kind of money brings potential for jealousy in the locker room, so these could be tense times in --

Oh.

Judging from this video, courtesy of Sterling Shepard, posted minutes after news of Beckham's extension hit the newswire, it seems the GIants locker room is coping with the news just fine.

And whoever said money doesn't buy happiness clearly hasn't seen this video of Beckham yet.

congrats to my brudda couldn’t be more proud been solid since day one helped me a lot on my journey... you deserve it...MONEY MONEY MONEY!!!! @OBJ_3 pic.twitter.com/cncsmI7IfB — Roger Lewis (@OttoLewis_) August 27, 2018

Not a bad Monday at the office, I suppose.