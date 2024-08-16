The New England Patriots have been easing rookie quarterback Drake Maye into life in the NFL after selecting him third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of North Carolina by having him back up eight-year veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett early this preseason.

However, he significantly outperformed Brissett in the first half of Thursday's Patriots preseason home game against the Eagles, leading two scoring drives for 10 points with a field goal and a touchdown in the second quarter. The touchdown, a four-yard touchdown scamper on a read-option run on 3rd-and-goal, represents Maye's first as a professional football player.

Maye led both of New England's scoring drives, and he threw for 47 yards on five of seven passing while rushing for 10 yards on two carries, including Maye's four-yard touchdown run. Brissett threw for 17 yards and an interception on 3 of 7 passing in the first quarter.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has been consistent in labeling Brissett the starter in the name of easing Maye into NFL action, but if he continues to play this well the rest of the preseason, he may have a decision to make about which quarterback will start in Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals.