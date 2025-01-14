The Los Angeles Rams got off to a hot start against the Minnesota Vikings in Monday night's wild-card playoff game. Their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, may have also gotten away with a fumble, or at least intentional grounding, when he pulled off a dangerous pass attempt to avoid a first-half sack.

Swarmed by Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard early in the second quarter, Stafford appeared to lose the ball as Greenard wrapped him up, and linebacker Blake Cashman proceeded to scoop up the fumble and return it 26 yards for a touchdown. Officials quickly overturned the play, however, ruling that Stafford had actually thrown the ball incomplete before going to the ground in Greenard's grasp.

Stafford's pass resembled more of an outward flick, as he barely tossed the ball toward the line of scrimmage. Officials did not flag him for intentional grounding despite overturning the fumble and ruling it a pass, however, even though the Rams quarterback didn't have any clear receiver in sight.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was visibly irate on the sidelines in the ensuing moments, with the ESPN broadcast speculating his frustration stemmed not from the overturned call but lack of intentional-grounding penalty. Stafford, meanwhile, opened the contest 10-for-10 through the air to give the Rams a 10-3 advantage deep into the first half of this year's final wild-card matchup.