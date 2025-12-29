The Chicago Bears came out on the wrong end of one of the games of the year, as the San Francisco 49ers emerged victorious, 42-38. Caleb Williams had a chance to throw a game-winning touchdown on a second-and-goal with four seconds remaining, but his pass attempt to Jahdae Walker fell short.

To add injury to insult, Bears rookie wideout Luther Burden III injured his quad on the final play of the game, and eventually had to be carted off the field. However, it appears Chicago's young star dodged a bullet, as ESPN reports that Burden's injury is not thought to be serious. He will undergo additional testing today.

Burden was one of the stars of the game, as he caught eight of nine targets for a career-high 138 yards and a touchdown. Those 138 receiving yards were the most by a Bears rookie since 1981. The Bears needed someone to step up with Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus inactive, and DJ Moore battling an illness, and that's exactly what Burden did with his second 100-yard performance of the season. In 14 games played, the Mizzou product caught 44 passes for 617 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite the Week 17 loss, the Bears clinched the NFC North for the first time since 2018 thanks to the Green Bay Packers Saturday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Chicago wraps up the season at home against the Detroit Lions, and a win clinches the No. 2 seed in the NFC.