Quarterback Malik Willis has proven to be unflappable in his short time with the Green Bay Packers. Despite being traded to Green Bay at the end of last month, he stepped in for the injured Jordan Love and led the Packers to an upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. He also had one of the plays of the week after his center made life tough on the third-year signal-caller by throwing up on the pigskin before delivering it to Willis.

That's right. On a third-and-10 with five minutes remaining in the second quarter vs. Indy, center Josh Myers emptied the contents of his stomach on the ball before chucking it between his legs to Willis in the shotgun. Because the football was ... slippery, Willis didn't want to attempt to throw for the first down, so he ran -- breaking a tackle in the backfield before picking up 3 yards.

Myers is a #FootballGuy, so he completed the snap and went straight into his blocking assignment. It was something that surprised Willis.

"I didn't know whether it would get snapped or not," Willis said, via Pro Football Talk. "He jumped straight into blocking. He did a great job. I was surprised he got the ball off, and then he started blocking. It was awesome."

Willis completed 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed six times for 41 yards. It was his second win as a starter in his young career, and the first game in which he crossed 100 yards passing.