Mark Ingram's big 2017 could trigger an odd clause that makes him a free agent

Saints running back Mark Ingram isn't currently scheduled to be a free agent until 2019, but that could change if he's able to trigger a clause in his contract that would make him a free agent following the 2017 season.

As pointed out by the New Orleans Advocate, Ingram can actually become a free agent following this season if he's named to the Associated Press' All-Pro team. When Ingram signed his most recent deal with the Saints back in March 2015, the contract included several clauses that would potentially void the final year of his deal in 2018 if he was able to hit them.

Ingram's four-year, $30 million deal stipulated that the final season would be eliminated if he were named to the Pro Bowl a total of two times during the contract or if he was named to the AP's All-Pro team in 2017. With the Pro Bowl clause no longer attainable, that means the only way Ingram could get his 2018 season voided is if he's named to the All-Pro team this year.

If Ingram got the All-Pro nod, that would have major ramifications all around. For one, Ingram's 2018 contract season would void, which would instantly make him a free agent in March. That means he'd likely be getting a big raise over the $4 million in base salary he's scheduled to make with the Saints next season.

Of course, there's no guarantee that his raise would come from the Saints. If the contract were to void, that would save the Saints roughly $4.6 million against the 2018 salary cap, which is a big number for a team that's perpetually strapped against the cap.

For the Saints, if Ingram were to become a free agent, they could simply move forward with Alvin Kamara as their feature back. The rookie running back is scheduled to make just $635,000 next season, which is far less than Ingram. From there, the team could look to the draft for a back to play behind Kamara.

On the other hand, the Saints won't have to worry about any of this if Ingram doesn't get named an All-Pro. Although Ingram is having the best season of his career, he probably wouldn't be named to the All-Pro team if the season ended today. Le'Veon Bell, Kareem Hunt and Todd Gurley are probably the biggest obstacles standing in the way of Ingram and the All-Pro award.

That being said, Ingram does have a strong argument for the All-Pro team so far. Through 11 weeks, the Saints running back was tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns (8) and fourth in rushing yards (806). Ingram is also tied for second in the NFL in explosive rushing plays with eight runs of 20 or more yards this season.

The good news for Ingram is that even if he doesn't make the All-Pro team, he'll still be making some serious money in 2018. Including workout and roster bonuses, Ingram will make a total of $4.6 million from the Saints in 2018 if he's on the roster.