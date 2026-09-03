Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez will plead guilty in the criminal case stemming from an alleged October 2025 incident in Indianapolis, according to online public court records. Sanchez, who was stabbed during the altercation, filed a motion for a guilty plea and sentencing hearing in Marion Superior Court on Thursday.

It is not clear to which charges Sanchez will plead guilty, but he faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, public intoxication endangering the life of another and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. The latter battery charge is a felony while all others are misdemeanors.

Sanchez also requested a sentencing hearing, which could be held either Nov. 9 or Nov. 16. He was scheduled to begin a jury trial on Sept. 8, but if a judge accepts the plea deal, there will be no trial.

Sanchez and 69-year-old truck driver Perry Tole, the victim who allegedly stabbed Sanchez, are also working to resolve their civil case.

"This is a positive development. We are finalizing an agreement with the prosecutor's office that provides a path toward resolving the state's case," Nick Sanchez Jr., Mark Sanchez's brother and legal adviser, said in a statement to CBS News. "We're also encouraged by the constructive conversations taking place regarding the related civil matter. There is real momentum toward bringing this entire chapter to a close."

According to a police affidavit, Sanchez and Tole were engaged in an argument over a parking situation. The incident escalated around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2025 when Tole said he believed he was in danger and pepper sprayed Sanchez in the face.

Sanchez allegedly advanced toward Tole, which prompted Tole to believe "this guy is trying to kill me." Tole pulled out his knife and stabbed Sanchez multiple times in what court documents claim was an act of self-defense. Tole also claimed that Sanchez threw him against a dumpster. The former NFL quarterback then fled the scene.

"We are pleased with the constructive and professional conversations we've had with Mr. Sanchez's team. Our discussions have been productive and we're on a positive path toward an agreement that will allow the parties to move forward. Mr. Tole appreciates the progress we have achieved and looks forward to an amicable resolution," Matt Golitko, Tole's attorney, said in a statement to CBS News.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis at the time to fulfill his duties as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. The network confirmed in November 2025 that it no longer employs the 10-year NFL veteran, whom the New York Jets selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.