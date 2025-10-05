Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez has been formally charged with three misdemeanors in relation to an alleged stabbing incident early Saturday in Indianapolis after which he was hospitalized with injuries.

Sanchez faces charges of battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Sunday morning. An initial hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

"This incident should never have happened," Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement on Sunday. "What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead."

According to the Indianapolis Star, Sanchez and the 69-year-old man began fighting over a parking situation before the argument turned violent. Sanchez was stabbed in the upper torso just 12:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Indianapolis near Loughmiller's Pub & Eatery before he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Sanchez was upgraded to stable later in the day, according to the media outlet. Court documents suggest the 69-year-old man was acting in self defense. Police wrote in their affidavit that Sanchez told detective Christopher Edwards at the hospital that he did not remember who stabbed him.

An eye witness told police according to court records that they saw two men using cellphones to record each other before an altercation ensued.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition," Fox Sports PR said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Earlier Saturday, local police released the following statement about the incident, which multiple reports linked to Sanchez.

"IMPD is investigating a physical disturbance that happened near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street on October 4, 2025 around 12:30 a.m. The incident involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence."

The No. 5 overall pick in 2009 by the New York Jets, Sanchez played 10 NFL seasons for various teams and finished with 15,357 yards passing, 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions. His best came early on in New York when he led the franchise to the postseason in consecutive years and managed a 4-2 record as a starter in the playoffs with back-to-back appearances in the AFC title game.

Sanchez played collegiately at USC under then-coach Pete Carroll.