The Buffalo Bills boosted their offense on Tuesday, adding five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. To make room for this new acquisition, the Bills are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Cooper reworked his contract with the Browns ahead of the season, making it easier for a trade to happen. In exchange for Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick, Cleveland gets a 2025 third-round draft pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Valdes-Scantling is now collateral damage and will seek a new team looking to add depth at wide receiver. The former fifth-round pick began his career with the Green Bay Packers, playing there from 2018 to 2021. He spent the next two years with the Kansas City Chiefs, taking home a Super Bowl ring in both seasons.

He has 188 career receptions for 3,181 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has just two receptions for 26 yards this season.

Last season in Kansas City, he finished with 21 receptions for 315 yards and one touchdown and had eight receptions for 128 and one trip to the end zone in the playoffs.

Here are a few spots MVS could land:

Kansas City Chiefs

Reunions are in the air this week, with Davante Adams joining his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets. Could we have another one with the Chiefs?

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is on injured reserve and underwent surgery on his knee and will likely miss the remainder of the season. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown is also on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

MVS had one of the best years in his career playing with Patrick Mahomes, so the two already have chemistry.

Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking of Adams, Las Vegas just lost a No. 1 receiver on Tuesday, when he made the move to the Big Apple. The Raiders have realistically been adjusting to life without the wide receiver for weeks. Adams has been sidelined with a hamstring injury after requesting a trade and hasn't played since September.

While Valdes-Scanting isn't a replacement for someone like Adams, the offense could benefit from the extra help. Tight end Brock Bowers currently leads their team in receiving yards with 384.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have been in the conversation for big name wide receivers this year, from Adams to Brandon Aiyuk, but have yet to be the final team in the conversation with any of them. Since the wide receivers at the top of the market are either not available or not a sure bet, Pittsburgh could try for a veteran like MVS.