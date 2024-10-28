The New York Jets lost their fifth straight game on Sunday, this time to the lowly New England Patriots, who didn't even have their starting quarterback for the majority of the matchup. The Jets have already fired their head coach, changed offensive play-callers and traded for an All-Pro wideout. What can New York do now at 2-6? CBS Sports NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan says there's nothing more the Jets can do this season.

"There are no more moves to make," Ryan said. "Quite simply, there are no more moves to be made in the New York Jets organization for this season. They've tried everything: changing coaches, changing coordinators, bringing in wide receivers. They are who they are. They have shown us who they are through eight games ..."

The Jets are 2-6 despite being favored by an average of 2.6 points per game this season. Ryan also mentioned that there's no margin for error now. Every AFC team that made the postseason last year had double-digit wins. Do the Jets have to go 8-1 down the stretch to make the playoffs this year?

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Jets have a 9.4% chance to make the playoffs, and are projected at 6.9 wins. New York is going to require quite the turnaround over the next two months.