Matthew Stafford signs extension with Rams: Reigning MVP adds one year to deal, which runs through 2027

Reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford parlayed one of the best seasons of his stellar career into a lucrative contract extension, as the Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday they signed their quarterback to a new deal. According to ESPN, Stafford received a one-year extension worth up to $60 million in incentives. The contract places him among the most elite earners in the league.

Stafford's contract is now a two-year deal worth up to $105 million. If he reaches all of his incentives, he will make an average of $52.5 million per year, which would tie him with Justin Herbert as the NFL's eighth-highest-paid quarterback, according to Over The Cap. Stafford will earn $40 million fully guaranteed in 2026, per the terms of his existing contract.

Just as important as the pay raise is what the extension means for Stafford's timeline as the Rams' franchise quarterback. The former No. 1 overall pick turned 38 in February and it is only a matter of time before retirement emerges from the horizon. In securing him through 2027, Los Angeles ensures that it will make two more Super Bowl pushes before it reaches that crossroads.

With Stafford in the room for at least two more years, 2026 first-round draft pick Ty Simpson will have the opportunity to learn from and develop behind an MVP-caliber veteran. But while that benefits Simpson, it also increases scrutiny on the Rams for using the No. 13 overall pick on a quarterback who is two or more years away from taking over the starting duties, rather than using the capital to maximize their win-now window.

Regardless of the Simpson element, keeping Stafford in town through 2027 figures to give the Rams two more bites at the apple as they seek a second Super Bowl since 2021. Stafford orchestrated the NFL's most prolific offense last year and showed minimal signs of regression despite playing into his late-30s.

In fact, at 37, Stafford became the oldest quarterback to win the MVP award for the first time. He secured the honor after posting 46 passing touchdowns, which led the NFL, marked a career high and set a new Rams franchise record. Stafford's 4,707 yards were also a league best.