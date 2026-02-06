SAN FRANCISCO -- Matthew Stafford stands above the rest in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback was named the league's Most Valuable Player for the 2025 season at the NFL Honors on Thursday night. This comes after a sensational season for the veteran quarterback, who also earned first-team All-Pro honors. Stafford beat out Drake Maye of the New England Patriots for the award by one first-place vote.

After accepting the award, Stafford announced that he will be returning in 2026 after initial speculation that the veteran may retire, saying, "I'll see you guys next year."

Stafford now becomes the oldest quarterback to win his first NFL MVP award at 37 years old. His 46 passing touchdowns on the year not only led the NFL, but were a career high and set a new franchise record for Los Angeles. The veteran was just the fourth quarterback in the history of the league to have at least 45 passing touchdowns and under 10 interceptions in a season.

QBs with 45+ pass TDs & under 10 INTs in a season Season MVP? Matthew Stafford 2025 Yes Aaron Rodgers 2020 Yes Aaron Rodgers 2011 Yes Tom Brady 2007 Yes

Moreover, Stafford joined Tom Brady (2007) as the only players to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns, passing yards, and TD-INT ratio over the last 50 seasons.

With those kinds of numbers, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that he finds himself the MVP of the league.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 65.0 YDs 4707 TD 46 INT 8 YD/Att 7.88 View Profile

With this MVP award now on his résumé to pair with his Super Bowl LVI title, the next question surrounding Stafford is whether or not he has now propelled himself to one day being enshrined in Canton, Ohio, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

QBs with SB title and MVP award In the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Matthew Stafford ??? Joe Montana Yes Terry Bradshaw Yes Bart Starr Yes John Elway Yes Peyton Manning Yes Johnny Unitas Yes Ken Stabler Yes Steve Young Yes Brett Favre Yes Kurt Warner Yes Tom Brady Not eligible yet Aaron Rodgers Not eligible yet Patrick Mahomes Not eligible yet Joe Theismann No

Of the 14 quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl, along with an NFL MVP award, 10 have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, three are not eligible yet, and only one (Joe Theismann, who had a career-ending leg injury) has been rejected.