Steelers vs. Ravens is one of the top rivalries in the NFL and despite being two of the most potent franchises, Saturday will be their first postseason meeting since 2015. The Ravens (12-5) will host the Steelers (10-7) as one of two Saturday games in the Wild Card Weekend of the 2025 NFL playoffs, the first time Lamar Jackson plays Pittsburgh in the postseason. Jackson is just 3-5 over his career against the Steelers, so despite Baltimore being a 9.5-point favorite, is the Ravens quarterback a strong play at his expensive price for your Saturday NFL DFS strategy?

The Texans will host the Chargers at 4:30 p.m. ET in the first game of the 2025 NFL playoffs on Saturday's two-game slate. This matchup also has strong options from the NFL DFS player pool to consider like Justin Herbert, J.K. Dobbins, Ladd McConkey, Nico Collins and Joe Mixon when making NFL DFS lineups. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Wild Card Weekend Saturday of the 2025 NFL playoffs, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Weekend on Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey ($6,800 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). The rookie receiver had five receptions for 95 yards against the Raiders last week after having eight receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns the week before against the Patriots. McConkey has more than 80 yards in six of his last seven games as he closed the final eight weeks of the season as the WR11 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis.

The Chargers traded up to select McConkey with the second pick in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft and they've showcased why they wanted him so badly with an expanded role to close the season. The 23-year-old battled injuries at Georgia and was lightly recruited early out of high school before jumping on Georgia's radar. McConkey only played nine games in 2023 due to injury but finished behind just Brock Bowers in receiving yards per game and at full health, he's proven to be an immediate impact player in the NFL. McClure expects that to continue against the Texans, who allowed 24 points per game over the final three contests of the season. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman ($5,000 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel). Bateman had five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown last week against the Browns and the fourth-year receiver is coming off a career-high 756 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Bateman has four touchdowns over his last four games after entering the season with just four touchdowns over his previous three seasons.

Ravens WR1 Zay Flowers injured his knee in the second quarter last week and his status is up in the air for Saturday. If Flowers can't play, Bateman should receive a larger target share and even if Flowers does play, he likely won't be as heavily involved, which creates more opportunities for Bateman in the game plan. The 25-year-old was second on the team in targets, receiving yards and touchdowns this season and doesn't come with a huge price tag for Saturday Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS picks. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Wild Card Weekend Saturday

