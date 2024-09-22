The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons square off on Sunday Night Football coming off the emotional highs of last-second victories last week. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 26-25, on a Harrison Butker 51-yard field goal as time expired. The Falcons defeated the Eagles, 22-21, on a game-winning six-play, 70-yard drive culminating with a 7-yard touchdown from Kirk Cousins to Drake London with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Atlanta victory was especially shocking as the Falcons trailed by six points with 1:39 left before gaining possession for their winning drive.

The NFL DFS player pool for Sunday Night Football includes stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Bijan Robinson to go along with Cousins and London, so how should they factor into your NFL DFS strategy? With Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (leg) out, should you target Kansas City running backs like Carson Steele or Samaje Perine with your NFL DFS picks? Before making any Chiefs vs. Falcons NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Chiefs vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft rushed for 97 yards on 14 carries (6.9 yards per rush) while adding four receptions for 25 yards against the Eagles last week. Robinson has had more than 100 total yards in each of his first two games after totaling 111 yards (68 rushing, 43 receiving) in Week 1 against the Steelers.

After playing more than 75% of snaps in just five of 17 games last season, Robinson has played at least 75% of snaps in each of the first two contests this season under a new coaching regime. Robinson had 23 touches in Week 1 and 18 touches in Week 2 after averaging just 16 touches per game last season. The Chiefs allowed six receptions to Ravens running back Justice Hill in Week 1 and with Robinson serving as a reliable pass-catching running back, Atlanta could look to replicate Baltimore's success on Sunday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. The second-year receiver leads the Chiefs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (148) and his 15 targets are more than twice as many as the next-highest Kansas City pass-catcher who will be active on Sunday. Rice, selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, became a more utilized part of the Kansas City offense as the season progressed last year. He averaged 78 yards per game over his final 10 contests last season, including the postseason and Super Bowl run.

The Chiefs have surprisingly been more of a run-heavy team than the majority of the league this season, running on 47.7% of plays, which ranks 11th in the NFL. Kansas City ranks 22nd in pass percentage (52.3%) but that could change this week with running back Isiah Pacheco (leg) out. The Chiefs could go back to their pass-heavy roots with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, which is what McClure expects, and given Rice's steady usage this season, he's a strong option for McClure in Sunday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Chiefs vs. Falcons NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value for Chiefs vs. Falcons? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.