The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will make history when they meet on Sunday Night Football, becoming the first teams with at least 13 wins and a combined 28 victories to meet in the regular season. The winner of Sunday's showdown earns the NFC North title and home-field advantage in the NFC playoff picture. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was selected to start the Pro Bowl for the NFC after leading the league's top-scoring offense, and he will be a popular NFL DFS pick for SNF. Goff joined Tom Brady as the two NFL quarterbacks to complete 75% of his passes in eight games of a season.

He is facing a Vikings pass defense that ranks No. 28 in the NFL, allowing 243.6 passing yards per game. Should you include Goff in your Week 18 NFL DFS strategy for Lions vs. Vikings? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. David Montgomery remains sidelined due to an MCL injury that he sustained in Week 15, giving Gibbs an increased workload. He has taken full advantage of the opportunity, going over 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games since then.

Gibbs finished with 154 scrimmage yards on 27 touches in a win over the Bears two weeks ago, exceeding his previous season-high of 24 touches. He had 117 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards against the 49ers on Monday night, scoring a rushing touchdown for the second straight game. Gibbs is in line for another heavy workload, so McClure is including the versatile back in his DFS lineups for SNF. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. The 27-year-old heads into Week 18 with a chance to lead Minnesota to the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Darnold has tallied at least 23.6 Fantasy points in six of his last seven games, and he is facing a banged-up Lions defense on Sunday night.

Detroit has allowed the second-most passing yards per game (250.4) this season, and Darnold is coming off a 377-yard performance against Green Bay last week. He recorded five completions of at least 20 yards while finishing with his highest yardage total of the campaign. Darnold has thrown at least three touchdown passes in three of his last four games, making him a player to include in SNF DFS strategy this weekend. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Lions vs. Vikings

