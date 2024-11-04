The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Wide receiver injuries have piled up for both teams. Kansas City will be without Rashee Rice (knee), Hollywood Brown (shoulder) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), while Tampa Bay is without Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (leg). Bucs receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring) is questionable. With so many playmakers sidelined on both sides, which pass-catchers will step up and how can you get them into your NFL DFS lineups for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs?

Tight ends Travis Kelce and Cade Otton could help offset the lack of wide receiver options, but how much exposure should you have to each and who else in the NFL DFS player pool should you be targeting? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Anchane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Chiefs vs. Bucs on Monday Night Football in Week 9 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 29-year-old superstar has shockingly thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season, but he is coming off one of his best passing performances of the year. Mahomes completed 27 of 38 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Raiders last week, which was his third outing of 260-plus yards this season.

He has an excellent chance to build on last week's performance, as he is facing a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed the third-highest success rate per drop back and the 12th-highest yards per pass attempt in the NFL. The Chiefs have one of the highest betting team totals of the week, which means Mahomes should account for several touchdowns. He has been a disappointment in DFS contests overall this season, but Kaylor expects Mahomes to have a big game on Monday.

Kaylor is also targeting Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton. The Bucs have a lengthy list of wide receiver injuries as Mike Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out, Chris Godwin (leg) is on injured reserve and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) are questionable. After seeing just four targets in the first two weeks of the season, Otton has grown into a big part of this offense, averaging nearly eight targets per game in the past seven weeks.

He's been particularly impressive the past two weeks with a combined 17 catches on 20 targets for 181 yards and two touchdowns. The game flow could also work in his favor on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay is currently a 9-point underdog in the latest Monday Night Football odds, meaning the Bucs could be throwing a lot if they are playing from behind. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from an NFL DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament, and find out.