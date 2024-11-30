The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in their gauntlet of AFC North opponents and both the Bengals and Steelers are coming off some additional rest entering their Week 13 matchup. Cincinnati had a full bye last week while Pittsburgh had the "mini bye" by playing on Thursday Night Football. After going 8-2 to open the 2024 NFL season in all non-divisional matchups, the Steelers dropped their first AFC North battle 24-19 to the Browns last week. Should daily Fantasy football players expect a better performance against the Bengals when making Week 13 Sunday NFL DFS lineups?

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has at least one catch for more than 30 yards in all five games with Russell Wilson as Pittsbugh's QB1, making him someone to strongly consider in a Week 13 NFL DFS strategy. The Steelers are averaging 25.6 points per game and have gone 4-1 with Wilson as the starting quarterback and the Bengals have allowed more than 30 points in three of their last four games, so Steelers options could be popular selections in the NFL DFS player pool. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2024 NFL Week 13 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 13 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold ($5,900 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). The 27-year-old threw for a season-high 330 yards with two touchdowns in a 30-27 overtime victory over the Bears last week. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is undergoing a career resurgence with the chance to start in Minnesota and although some have wanted to simply credit his turnaround to playing with an elite talent like Justin Jefferson, Darnold had his best passing performance of the season while Jefferson had 27 yards on five targets as Darnold has proven the ability to adapt and create offense in a variety of ways.

The Vikings play the Cardinals and Arizona's defense has been one of the biggest surprises in the 2024 NFL season. The Cardinals have allowed 10.3 ppg over their last three games, but the Vikings enter averaging 26.5 ppg over their previous two games. Given Darnold's play of late and his showing he can post huge numbers whether Jefferson is a key contributor or not, the Optimizer sees strong value in making him your quarterback in NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey ($6,100 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel). McConkey had six receptions for 83 yards last week against the Ravens after having six receptions for 123 yards the week before. The second-round pick and No. 34 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is second among rookies in receiving yards (698) this season as he's quickly become Justin Herbert's top option in the passing attack.

McConkey leads the Chargers in receptions (49), targets (69) and yards (698). The Chargers are 4-1 over their last five games and averaging 27.4 ppg over that span with the rookie receiver as a key contributor toward that success. The Chargers play the Falcons, who are allowing the highest completion percentage (71.6%) in the league, and with McConkey at a 71% catch rate this season, he and Herbert can find continued success on Sunday. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 13 NFL DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.