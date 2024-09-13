Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was one of the top values from the NFL DFS player pool in Week 1, completing 24 of 30 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-20 win over Washington. The 2018 first-overall draft pick formed strong NFL DFS stacks with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin while scoring more than 20 Fantasy points for the seventh time in his last eight games. On Sunday, Mayfield is facing a Detroit defense that held Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to 16.7 Fantasy points last week. This game has the highest expected point total of any matchup during the Week 2 NFL schedule, so the betting market is expecting another strong outing from Mayfield for NFL DFS picks.

There are plenty of quarterbacks who are enticing potential additions to NFL DFS strategy for Sunday's slate, and choosing the right one could be the difference between cashing and busting in NFL DFS contests. Which signal-callers should you add to your Week 2 NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

The DFS optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2024 NFL Week 2 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 2 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields at $5,400 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel. Pittsburgh turned to Fields in Week 1 after Russell Wilson was held out due to a calf injury, and Fields stepped up with a quality performance. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards while rushing for 57 yards on 14 carries.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Fields will be starting again on Sunday as Wilson continues to recover. Fields is facing a Denver defense that allowed 26 points and 304 total yards against Seattle last week. SportsLine's optimizer has Fields ranked among its top-five quarterbacks for Sunday's slate, sitting ahead of players like Anthony Richardson and Dak Prescott. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins ($5,400 on DraftKings, $5,500 on FanDuel). He had one of the most efficient performances of any running back in Week 1, rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries in a win over the Raiders. Dobbins also caught all three of his targets for four yards, so there is some additional Fantasy value if he can rack up more yards after the catch this week.

The fifth-year running back had one less carry than teammate Gus Edwards, who finished with just 26 yards on 11 carries. Dobbins is finally healthy again, which allowed him to flash the potential he showed in his early years with the Ravens. He has an ideal matchup against a Panthers defense that allowed 47 points in Week 1, so the optimizer has identified him as a value DFS pick in Week 2. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 2 NFL DFS lineups

The optimizer is also targeting several other undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is the optimizer including in its optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.