The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams both have one receiver who monopolizes the majority of targets any time they are on the field, Justin Jefferson and Cooper Kupp. To include either of them in NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Vikings on Thursday Night Football, you'll need to find the cheaper values in the NFL DFS player pool who can outperform their price tags. Tutu Atwell leads the Rams with 332 yards, followed by Jordan Whittington at 201, so should you include either of them in TNF NFL DFS picks?

The Vikings have big-play receivers in the NFL DFS player pool like Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor, so how should they factor into your NFL DFS strategy and NFL DFS stacks? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Rams vs. Vikings on Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The 25-year-old has proven he is an elite receiver who can provide consistent results for NFL DFS lineups regardless of who is throwing him the ball. Sam Darnold is having a career season this year with his highest completion percentage, yards per attempt and quarterback rating and much of that can be credited to throwing to a player as athletic and dominant as Jefferson. The 6-foot-1 receiver has the highest receiving yards per game average (97.4) in NFL history while playing with a variety of different quarterbacks and he's fourth in the NFL this season at 88.5 yards per game in Year One with Darnold.

Jefferson has scored a touchdown in five of six games this season with at least 80 yards in five straight contests. The Rams have struggled against the pass this season, ranking 27th in passing yards against per play (7.9), and allowed three receivers to record at least 100 yards this season. Those wideouts are Jauan Jennings, Jameson Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr., and although those are talented pass-catchers, none can compare to Jefferson's career success and consistency. Jefferson has the same big-play potential as those three receivers as well as being a featured part of the offense at and near the line of scrimmage as McClure expects another strong performance from Jefferson for TNF NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams running back Kyren Williams. The 24-year-old rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries last week for his fourth straight game with more than 75 rushing yards. Williams is averaging 90.3 rushing yards over his last four contests.

Williams led the NFL with 95.3 rushing yards per game last season as he emerged as one of the top pure runners in the NFL in his second season. He wasn't expected to have a prominent role in the offense but after Cam Akers was traded, Williams became the featured back and shouldered a significant workload last year. Williams played at least 70% of snaps in 10 of 13 games last season and has played at least 79% of snaps in all six games this season. His usage and production make him a must-add to NFL DFS picks for McClure. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.