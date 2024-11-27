The Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Thanksgiving could be less appealing to daily Fantasy football players than it was before the season, but that doesn't mean there's not opportunity to find value for NFL DFS picks. Both teams are without their Week 1 starting quarterbacks, with Dak Prescott (shoulder) out and the Giants releasing Daniel Jones. Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday that current QB1 Tommy DeVito is dealing with forearm soreness, which resulted in Drew Lock taking first-team reps at practice. It would be risky, but is there value in saving money at quarterback and playing one of these signal-callers for Thanksgiving NFL DFS lineups?

There are some standout skill position players in action on Thanksgiving, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane and Josh Jacobs, but you'll need to cut costs elsewhere to roster multiple top options. Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups Thanksgiving on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving is Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ($7,700 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel). Achane had only 56 total yards last week, but he had two receiving touchdowns to finish as RB6 in Fantasy football on the week. The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is the RB2 in Fantasy football since Tua Tagovailoa returned off IR following a concussion as Achane is an elite option for NFL DFS lineups whenever he's playing with Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins are averaging 29 points per game since Tagovailoa's return, including back-to-back games with 34 points scored as one of the top offenses in the NFL. Achane has been an integral part of the team's scoring success as he has at least one touchdown in four of those five contests. Even going against a Packers defense that is allowing the 10th fewest points per game (20.3) this season, McClure feels confident in Miami and Achane's ability to produce on Thursday. See who else to target here.

Kaylor is also targeting Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed ($6,700 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel). Although Reed has been held to fewer than 30 yards in back-to-back contests, he remains one of the receivers with the highest ceilings in the NFL DFS player pool. He has more than 110 yards in three games, including two contests with more than 130 yards and a touchdown. Reed has often been a boom-or-bust receiver this season, but a matchup against the Lions has massive potential for a strong result.

Reed runs the majority of his routes from the slot and the Lions have struggled against the slot this season, including allowing six receptions for 96 yards to Michael Pittman Jr. last week, who had the majority of his production from the slot and in the middle of the field. The 24-year-old Reed had five receptions for 113 yards in his first contest against Detroit this season. Kaylor likes Reed's big-play potential in this matchup against a Lions defense allowing 227.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 25th in the league. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Thanksgiving NFL DFS lineups, player pool

